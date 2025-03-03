Students of Malta Chinese School experience wonders of "ancient Xi'an"

Students attend the Chinese cultural event at the Malta Chinese School in Luqa, Malta, on March 2, 2025. A Chinese cultural event held on Sunday at the Malta Chinese School offered students an immersive experience of "ancient Xi'an," one of China's most historic cities. The event, co-hosted by the China Cultural Center in Malta and the Malta Chinese School, showcased Xi'an's deep historical and cultural significance. With a history spanning more than 3,100 years, Xi'an served as the capital for 13 dynasties in Chinese history and is home to the renowned Terracotta Warriors, created during the Qin Dynasty (221-207 BC). (Xinhua/Chen Wenxian)

Wang Xiaozhou, a staff member of the China Cultural Center in Malta, introduced the rich history of Xi'an, the capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province. She highlighted the city's most iconic archaeological discoveries, including the world-famous Terracotta Warriors, bronze chariots and horses, and the Xun, an ancient Chinese wind instrument made of pottery.

Students eagerly participated in the session, answering Wang's questions about Xi'an and trying out the pottery Xun.

"I love Chinese and will keep learning it," said six-year-old Matilda Metsola, who has been studying Chinese for more than two years at the school. Having previously visited China with her family, she eagerly hopes to return.

Her mother, Liesbeth Oost Metsola, shared her family's enthusiasm for Chinese culture, noting that Matilda's younger siblings are also learning Chinese. "Matilda is always happy to study Chinese and eager to master it. She sets a great example for her younger brother and sister."

Chen Juheng, head of the Malta Chinese School, noted that the event sparked strong interest among students in the wisdom of Chinese civilization. "Chinese language education is inseparable from cultural heritage," he said.

Yuan Yuan, director of the China Cultural Center in Malta, said that more events of this kind will be organized in the future to strengthen ties between Chinese and Maltese civilizations.

