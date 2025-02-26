Historical and cultural resources well preserved in China's Xi'an

Xinhua) 08:19, February 26, 2025

An aerial drone photo shows tourists visiting the Grand Tang Mall in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Feb. 2, 2024. As the provincial capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Xi'an, with a history of over 3,100 years, has served as the capital city for 13 dynasties of China. Under the policies of protection and utilization of cultural relics, the historical and cultural resources of Xi'an have been well preserved. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)

Tourists admire blossoms and pose for photos in the Giant Wild Goose Pagoda scenic area in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, April 8, 2024.

This photo shows the Yongning Gate in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, April 25, 2023.

A drone photo shows tourists at the foot of the Giant Wild Goose Pagoda in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, April 10, 2024.

Tourists enjoy the night view of Bell Tower from a viewing deck in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, May 2, 2023.

Tourists visit the Grand Tang Mall in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, May 20, 2024.

A tourist looks at exhibits displayed during an exhibition in Shaanxi History Museum in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, May 18, 2024.

An aerial drone photo shows the Qin Han Museum of the Shaanxi History Museum in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, May 13, 2024.

Tourists look at a Terracotta Warrior at the Emperor Qinshihuang's Mausoleum Site Museum in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Sept. 7, 2024.

Tourists visit the Emperor Qinshihuang's Mausoleum Site Museum in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Sept. 8, 2024.

A drone photo shows the Small Wild Goose Pagoda in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Nov. 10, 2024.

A drone photo shows tourists walking on the City Wall of Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Nov. 6, 2024.

This photo shows a performance staged at the Huaqing Palace scenic area in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Dec. 1, 2024.

A tourist wearing traditional costumes poses for photos at the Bell Tower in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Dec. 31, 2024.

An aerial drone photo shows the Yongning Gate in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Jan. 22, 2025.

An aerial drone photo shows tourists watching a sitcom at the Grand Tang Mall in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Jan. 22, 2025.

