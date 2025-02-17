In pics: comprehensive park transformed from railway remains in Xi'an, China's Shaanxi

Xinhua) 13:08, February 17, 2025

An aerial drone photo taken on Feb. 15, 2025 shows tourists having fun at a comprehensive park in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. Transformed from the railway remains and covering nearly 600,000 square meters, a comprehensive park has recently been open to public in Xi'an with functions including protection of remains, outdoor sport, recreation and entertainment. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)

Children have fun at a comprehensive park in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Feb. 15, 2025. Transformed from the railway remains and covering nearly 600,000 square meters, a comprehensive park has recently been open to public in Xi'an with functions including protection of remains, outdoor sport, recreation and entertainment. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)

An aerial drone photo taken on Feb. 15, 2025 shows a football pitch inside a comprehensive park in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. Transformed from the railway remains and covering nearly 600,000 square meters, a comprehensive park has recently been open to public in Xi'an with functions including protection of remains, outdoor sport, recreation and entertainment. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)

Tourists have fun at a comprehensive park in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Feb. 15, 2025. Transformed from the railway remains and covering nearly 600,000 square meters, a comprehensive park has recently been open to public in Xi'an with functions including protection of remains, outdoor sport, recreation and entertainment. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)

An aerial drone photo taken on Feb. 15, 2025 shows tourists having fun at a comprehensive park in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. Transformed from the railway remains and covering nearly 600,000 square meters, a comprehensive park has recently been open to public in Xi'an with functions including protection of remains, outdoor sport, recreation and entertainment. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)

