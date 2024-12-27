Newly-opened line 8 brings length of Xi'an's metro system to over 400 km

Xinhua) 13:06, December 27, 2024

Passengers wait for the train at Hanyao Station of subway line 8 in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Dec. 26, 2024. The newly-opened line 8, the first subway loop line with 37 stations in Xi'an, brought the length of the city's metro system to over 400 km. (Xinhua/Zou Jingyi)

A passenger takes photos of the map of subway line 8 in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Dec. 26, 2024. The newly-opened line 8, the first subway loop line with 37 stations in Xi'an, brought the length of the city's metro system to over 400 km. (Xinhua/Zou Jingyi)

This photo taken on Dec. 26, 2024 shows an interior view of Hanyao Station of subway line 8 in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. The newly-opened line 8, the first subway loop line with 37 stations in Xi'an, brought the length of the city's metro system to over 400 km. (Xinhua/Zou Jingyi)

People take subway line 8 in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Dec. 26, 2024. The newly-opened line 8, the first subway loop line with 37 stations in Xi'an, brought the length of the city's metro system to over 400 km. (Xinhua/Zou Jingyi)

This photo taken on Dec. 26, 2024 shows an interior view of Hanyao Station of subway line 8 in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. The newly-opened line 8, the first subway loop line with 37 stations in Xi'an, brought the length of the city's metro system to over 400 km. (Xinhua/Zou Jingyi)

A staff member guides a passenger at a station of subway line 8 in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Dec. 26, 2024. The newly-opened line 8, the first subway loop line with 37 stations in Xi'an, brought the length of the city's metro system to over 400 km. (Xinhua/Zou Jingyi)

