A glimpse of Xi'an where tradition and modernity mingle

Xinhua) 08:44, December 24, 2024

Dancers donning traditional Hanfu attire perform during a parade at the Grand Tang Mall, a Tang Dynasty-themed pedestrian area, in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, April 11, 2024. Xi'an, also known as Chang'an in ancient times, has a history stretching back over 3,100 years. Boasting world-famous sites such as the Terracotta Warriors, Xi'an served as the capital for 13 dynasties over the course of China's history. Today, tradition and modernity are intertwined in Xi'an, and its history is embedded within the hustle and bustle of urban life. (Xinhua/Zou Jingyi)

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 10, 2023 shows a bar near the south gate of ancient city wall of Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. Xi'an, also known as Chang'an in ancient times, has a history stretching back over 3,100 years. Boasting world-famous sites such as the Terracotta Warriors, Xi'an served as the capital for 13 dynasties over the course of China's history. Today, tradition and modernity are intertwined in Xi'an, and its history is embedded within the hustle and bustle of urban life. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)

Tourists look at Terracotta Warriors at the Emperor Qinshihuang's Mausoleum Site Museum in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Sept. 8, 2024. Xi'an, also known as Chang'an in ancient times, has a history stretching back over 3,100 years. Boasting world-famous sites such as the Terracotta Warriors, Xi'an served as the capital for 13 dynasties over the course of China's history. Today, tradition and modernity are intertwined in Xi'an, and its history is embedded within the hustle and bustle of urban life. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

Artists perform during the opening ceremony of the 10th Qinqiang Opera Art Festival in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Nov. 1, 2024. Xi'an, also known as Chang'an in ancient times, has a history stretching back over 3,100 years. Boasting world-famous sites such as the Terracotta Warriors, Xi'an served as the capital for 13 dynasties over the course of China's history. Today, tradition and modernity are intertwined in Xi'an, and its history is embedded within the hustle and bustle of urban life. (Xinhua/Zou Jingyi)

A tourist visits the Shaanxi History Museum in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, May 18, 2024. Xi'an, also known as Chang'an in ancient times, has a history stretching back over 3,100 years. Boasting world-famous sites such as the Terracotta Warriors, Xi'an served as the capital for 13 dynasties over the course of China's history. Today, tradition and modernity are intertwined in Xi'an, and its history is embedded within the hustle and bustle of urban life. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

Tourists shop at a cultural gifts store of the Grand Tang Mall, a Tang Dynasty-themed pedestrian area, in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, May 20, 2024. Xi'an, also known as Chang'an in ancient times, has a history stretching back over 3,100 years. Boasting world-famous sites such as the Terracotta Warriors, Xi'an served as the capital for 13 dynasties over the course of China's history. Today, tradition and modernity are intertwined in Xi'an, and its history is embedded within the hustle and bustle of urban life. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)

Tourists visit the ancient city wall in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Aug. 8, 2024. Xi'an, also known as Chang'an in ancient times, has a history stretching back over 3,100 years. Boasting world-famous sites such as the Terracotta Warriors, Xi'an served as the capital for 13 dynasties over the course of China's history. Today, tradition and modernity are intertwined in Xi'an, and its history is embedded within the hustle and bustle of urban life. (Xinhua/Zhang Bowen)

Performers parade at a Tang Dynasty-themed scenic area in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, May 19, 2024. Xi'an, also known as Chang'an in ancient times, has a history stretching back over 3,100 years. Boasting world-famous sites such as the Terracotta Warriors, Xi'an served as the capital for 13 dynasties over the course of China's history. Today, tradition and modernity are intertwined in Xi'an, and its history is embedded within the hustle and bustle of urban life. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)

Tourists watch a performance at the Grand Tang Mall, a Tang Dynasty-themed pedestrian area, in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, May 20, 2024. Xi'an, also known as Chang'an in ancient times, has a history stretching back over 3,100 years. Boasting world-famous sites such as the Terracotta Warriors, Xi'an served as the capital for 13 dynasties over the course of China's history. Today, tradition and modernity are intertwined in Xi'an, and its history is embedded within the hustle and bustle of urban life. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)

Artists stage a performance at a Tang Dynasty-themed scenic area in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, May 19, 2024. Xi'an, also known as Chang'an in ancient times, has a history stretching back over 3,100 years. Boasting world-famous sites such as the Terracotta Warriors, Xi'an served as the capital for 13 dynasties over the course of China's history. Today, tradition and modernity are intertwined in Xi'an, and its history is embedded within the hustle and bustle of urban life. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)

