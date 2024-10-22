Young entrepreneurs find opportunities in China's Xi'an

Anna Samodolova (4th L, front) poses for a photo with foreign young people in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Aug. 23, 2024. (Xinhua)

XI'AN, Oct. 20 (Xinhua) -- In Xixian New Area of Xi'an, a group of young entrepreneurs and expatriates gathered in a meeting room for a spirited discussion on starting businesses and seeking opportunities in the Chinese market.

The event drew attendees from various countries, some of whom are studying in Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, while others are living there. A few of them have already started their businesses in China.

Anna Samodolova, a Russian entrepreneur who first arrived in China in 2019 to study Mandarin, is one of them. Attracted by the country's business potential and her fascination with Chinese cuisine and culture, she decided to stay in Xi'an after attaining a master's degree at Xi'an Jiaotong University in 2023.

"At first, it was just a simple idea," Anna said, recalling her initial plans to start a business. "With help from the RCEP (Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership) International Talent Service Center, I learned about the policies for starting a company, registration procedures, and visa processes in Xi'an, down to details like opening a bank account and tax registration."

Today, her company offers education, business, and tourism consulting services, bridging talent exchanges between Russia and China.

The center that supported Anna was established in May 2023. According to Zhao Hongqing, deputy director of the Xixian New Area's social affairs service bureau, the center has rolled out a list of 26 services aimed at international talent. These include immigration consultation, employment and social insurance, healthcare, and cultural and lifestyle assistance, providing a comprehensive "one-stop" service to help foreign talent.

The center organizes monthly recruitment events specifically for international talent and hosts discussions on topics ranging from entrepreneurship to cultural exchange, interview skills, and visa procedures.

Jia Yuchen at the center said that since early this year, it has handled 1,900 inquiries from foreigners regarding work visas, employment, and entrepreneurship, and has hosted 12 job fairs, helping 16 foreigners launch their businesses in Xi'an.

Xi'an's growing appeal in recent years is partly a result of China's Belt and Road Initiative and the expanding China-Europe freight train services, which have deepened economic and cultural ties with Central Asian nations. The city, a historic starting point of the ancient Silk Road, is now a modern hub of opportunity, attracting young people from across Central Asia.

Pirumshoev Farrukh, from Tajikistan, is one of such entrepreneurs. He first came to China in 2012 to study and eventually settled in Xi'an, where he launched a business in 2019, exporting China-made vehicles to the world. "September and October are our busiest months," Farrukh said, adding that their orders totaled 100 to 150 vehicles each month, with 40 percent to 60 percent of them being new energy vehicles bound for five Central Asian countries. "Chinese-made electric vehicles are popular in Central Asia for their quality and fair prices," he said.

Between January to August of this year, the city's trade with Belt and Road partner countries reached 151.09 billion yuan (about 21.2 billion U.S. dollars), up 25.9 percent year on year, while the total imports and exports of foreign-invested enterprises soared by 31.1 percent to 160.09 billion yuan, according to Li Qungang, deputy director of the Xi'an Bureau of Commerce.

The promise of such a market has given Farrukh optimism about the future, as he aims to bring more Chinese products to Central Asia.

As these young entrepreneurs establish roots in Xi'an, they are not only pursuing business success but also becoming cultural ambassadors in the city that blends modernity with rich historical heritage.

Anna, who often wears traditional Chinese hanfu and enjoys exploring local landmarks like the Bell Tower and the Giant Wild Goose Pagoda, hopes to foster greater cultural understanding.

"With my efforts, I want to bring our people closer together and encourage more foreigners to fall in love with Xi'an and China," she said.

A young foreigner looks on at a job fair at a talent market in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, May 17, 2024. (Xinhua)

