24 hours in Xi'an: Foreign youths revel in the charming ancient city

People's Daily Online) 16:13, October 28, 2024

During their visit to Xi'an, the capital city of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, a group of young visitors from Angola, Cuba, Vietnam, and Portugal watched performances, tasted delicious food, experienced traditional costumes, and learned about the Xiying Film Museum. They explored the charm of the ancient city, and felt the fusion of history and modernity.

