Home>>
24 hours in Xi'an: Foreign youths revel in the charming ancient city
(People's Daily Online) 16:13, October 28, 2024
During their visit to Xi'an, the capital city of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, a group of young visitors from Angola, Cuba, Vietnam, and Portugal watched performances, tasted delicious food, experienced traditional costumes, and learned about the Xiying Film Museum. They explored the charm of the ancient city, and felt the fusion of history and modernity.
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Du Mingming)
Photos
Related Stories
- Exhibition in China's Xi'an marks 50th anniversary of Terracotta Warriors discovery
- Foreign tourists enjoy cultural experiences in NW China’s Xi’an
- 2024 Xi'an Marathon set for November in NW China's Shaanxi
- Young entrepreneurs find opportunities in China's Xi'an
- Exhibition in China's Xi'an marks 50th anniversary of Terracotta Warriors discovery
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.