Feature: A tour of Xi'an branch of China's cultural "seed bank"

XI'AN, Dec. 6 (Xinhua) -- Amid the tranquil forests of the Qinling Mountains, a simple architectural complex has many stories to tell.

Wenjige was inaugurated in July 2022 in Xi'an, the capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province. It is a branch of the China National Archives of Publications and Culture (CNAPC), and houses a treasure trove of history: 3 million copies of cultural records.

The CNAPC is headquartered in Beijing, the national capital, and has three branches in the culture-rich cities of Xi'an, Hangzhou and Guangzhou. It collects print and digital works that embody the essence of the Chinese civilization, serving as a seed bank of Chinese culture.

Wenjige's design incorporates a museum, library, art gallery, archive and exhibition hall. It was inspired by the grand, symmetrical layout aesthetics of the Tang Dynasty (618-907), and follows the Chinese philosophy of seeking harmony between nature and humanity, according to Zheng Li, a leading architect on the design team.

Xi'an, also known as Chang'an in ancient times, has a history stretching back over 3,100 years. Boasting world-famous sites such as the Terracotta Warriors, Xi'an served as the Chinese capital for 13 dynasties over the course of China's history. In its golden era during the Tang Dynasty, it emerged as a metropolis with a population of more than 1 million.

One of the most prominent exhibits in Wenjige is a replica of He Zun, a bronze item that was used to hold wine during the Western Zhou Dynasty (1046 B.C.-771 B.C.), distinguishable by its unique patterns and intricate detailing. The original was unearthed in Shaanxi in the 1960s. Its base bears a 122-character inscription that includes the earliest written record of the word "China" that has been found to date.

"As a cultural landmark, Wenjige is dedicated to showcasing the long history and prominent regional culture of northwest China," said Bai Guangliang, curator of the Xi'an branch.

Since Xi'an was listed among the first national historical and cultural cities in 1982, the local government has implemented a series of measures to conserve its natural environment, cultural relics and historic sites.

A map of Chang'an during the Tang Dynasty is on display in Wenjige. Several of the iconic buildings and structures it delineates, including the city walls and the Giant Wild Goose Pagoda, remain well-preserved today.

The ancient city walls, now located at the heart of Xi'an, were built as a military defense system over 600 years ago on the foundations of a prior structure dating back to the Sui and Tang dynasties (581-907).

To preserve the historical treasure while integrating it into modern urban life, experts set up over 3,000 monitoring sites along the walls, which have a circumference of 13.74 kilometers, to track their preservation status in real time.

Today, tradition and modernity are intertwined in Xi'an, and its history is embedded within the hustle and bustle of urban life.

The city walls scenic area welcomed over 8.5 million visitors in 2023, and it is a popular site for local residents to dance and exercise.

Karen M. von Deneen is from the Czech Republic and has lived in Xi'an for over a decade. At the Grand Tang Dynasty Ever Bright City, a popular tourist attraction that has recreated the architecture and culture of the Tang Dynasty for people to experience firsthand, she said that it feels as though history has come alive.

"You can see people of different nationalities here. I guess such similar scenes could also be seen back in the Tang Dynasty," she said.

As the starting point of the ancient Silk Road, Xi'an has witnessed vigorous cultural exchange and integration in its history. A major exhibition at the Xi'an CNAPC branch presents the landscapes, people and cultures that could be found along the ancient Silk Road.

"In its heyday during the Tang Dynasty, 30,000 foreign businesspeople, envoys and students lived in the city," said Xi Huidong, deputy director of the Institute of Silk Road Studies of Northwest University.

To play its role as a cultural treasure to be handed down to future generations, the national archives' Xi'an branch has also built cave storage and worked to restore ancient books.

"As a flagship cultural endeavor, the CNAPC is dedicated to passing on the uninterrupted essence of the Chinese civilization. Moving forward, we will also promote the digitalization of books to preserve the valuable collections," Bai said.

