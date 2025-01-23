2025 Chang'an Lantern Festival opens in Xi'an

Xinhua) 13:25, January 23, 2025

People look at cultural creative merchandise at the Daming Palace National Heritage Park during the 2025 Chang'an Lantern Festival in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Jan. 22, 2025. The 2025 Chang'an Lantern Festival officially opened here on Wednesday to mark the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year. The event will last until March 16, showcasing light installations at landmark scenic areas such as the Xi'an City Wall, the Tang Paradise, and the Daming Palace National Heritage Park. (Xinhua/Zou Jingyi)

A drone photo taken on Jan. 22, 2025 shows visitors watching lanterns on the city wall of Xi'an during the 2025 Chang'an Lantern Festival in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Xinhua/Zou Jingyi)

A visitor experiences a VR interactive game at the Daming Palace National Heritage Park during the 2025 Chang'an Lantern Festival in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Jan. 22, 2025. (Xinhua/Zou Jingyi)

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 22, 2025 shows visitors watching lanterns on the city wall of Xi'an during the 2025 Chang'an Lantern Festival in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Xinhua/Zou Jingyi)

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 22, 2025 shows people visiting the Daming Palace National Heritage Park during the 2025 Chang'an Lantern Festival in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Xinhua/Zou Jingyi)

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 22, 2025 shows visitors viewing lanterns on the city wall of Xi'an during the 2025 Chang'an Lantern Festival in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Xinhua/Zou Jingyi)

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 22, 2025 shows people visiting the Tang Paradise during the 2025 Chang'an Lantern Festival in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 22, 2025 shows visitors watching lanterns on the city wall of Xi'an during the 2025 Chang'an Lantern Festival in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Xinhua/Zou Jingyi)

A drone photo taken on Jan. 22, 2025 shows lanterns displayed near the city wall of Xi'an during the 2025 Chang'an Lantern Festival in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Xinhua/Zou Jingyi)

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 22, 2025 shows visitors taking photos of lanterns at the Tang Paradise during the 2025 Chang'an Lantern Festival in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 22, 2025 shows lanterns displayed at the Tang Paradise during the 2025 Chang'an Lantern Festival in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 22, 2025 shows lanterns displayed near the city wall of Xi'an during the 2025 Chang'an Lantern Festival in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Xinhua/Zou Jingyi)

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 22, 2025 shows visitors watching lanterns on the city wall of Xi'an during the 2025 Chang'an Lantern Festival in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Xinhua/Zou Jingyi)

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 22, 2025 shows lanterns displayed at the Tang Paradise during the 2025 Chang'an Lantern Festival in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)

