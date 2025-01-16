China in Melodies | Ancient Voices of Xi'an

People's Daily Online) 13:34, January 16, 2025

The ancient operas in Xi'an, the capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, tell an enduring story by "shouting." Defined by their powerful shouts, they captivate the world with their bold and sweeping momentum.

Michael Kurtagh from the U.S. visited Xi'an to feel the strength of Huayin Laoqiang and Qin Opera. The ancient tunes of Xi'an resonate deeply—not only reflecting on the city's rich history, but also offering a vision for the future!

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)