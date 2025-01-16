China in Melodies | Ancient Voices of Xi'an
(People's Daily Online) 13:34, January 16, 2025
The ancient operas in Xi'an, the capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, tell an enduring story by "shouting." Defined by their powerful shouts, they captivate the world with their bold and sweeping momentum.
Michael Kurtagh from the U.S. visited Xi'an to feel the strength of Huayin Laoqiang and Qin Opera. The ancient tunes of Xi'an resonate deeply—not only reflecting on the city's rich history, but also offering a vision for the future!
(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- First direct high-speed train linking Xi'an to Hong Kong enters service
- Newly-opened line 8 brings length of Xi'an's metro system to over 400 km
- A glimpse of Xi'an where tradition and modernity mingle
- China's ancient capital Xi'an launches two direct int'l air routes
- Ancient capital Xi'an a testament to cultural exchanges between China, world
- Feature: A tour of Xi'an branch of China's cultural "seed bank"
- 24 hours in Xi'an: Foreign youths revel in the charming ancient city
- Young entrepreneurs find opportunities in China's Xi'an
- Exhibition in China's Xi'an marks 50th anniversary of Terracotta Warriors discovery
- 2024 Xi'an Marathon set for November in NW China's Shaanxi
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.