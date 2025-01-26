Ancient capital Xi'an ready for Spring Festival

Xinhua) 08:46, January 26, 2025

An aerial drone photo shows people visiting the Datang Everbright City scenic area in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Jan. 22, 2025. As the Spring Festival approaches, Xi'an, one of the ancient capitals in Chinese history, is brimming with bright lights and splendid festive atmosphere. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)

An aerial drone photo shows tourists enjoying the view of lanterns at the Tang Paradise in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Jan. 22, 2025.

An aerial drone photo shows a giant lantern decoration at the Tang Paradise in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Jan. 22, 2025.

An aerial drone photo shows a view of lanterns at the Tang Paradise in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Jan. 22, 2025.

An aerial drone photo shows the night view of the Datang Everbright City scenic area, in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Jan. 22, 2025.

A drone photo shows visitors watching a performance at the Datang Everbright City scenic area in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Jan. 22, 2025.

