Terminal 5 of Xianyang International Airport put into operation

Xinhua) 09:10, February 21, 2025

People walk at the departure hall of Terminal 5 of Xianyang International Airport in Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Feb. 20, 2025. The Terminal 5 of the Xianyang International Airport was officially put into operation on Thursday. Covering an area of 705,500 square meters, which is bigger than the total areas of the T1, T2 and T3 terminals, Terminal 5 allows the same floor departure of domestic and international passengers. It also sets up a museum to display cultural relics unearthed in Shaanxi. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)

People check in at Terminal 5 of Xianyang International Airport in Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Feb. 20, 2025. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)

Passengers collect their luggage at the Terminal 5 of Xianyang International Airport in Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Feb. 20, 2025. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)

The Terminal 5 of Xianyang International Airport is seen in Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Feb. 20, 2025. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)

Exhibits are displayed at the airport museum in Terminal 5 of Xianyang International Airport, Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Feb. 20, 2025. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)

A passenger waits for boarding at Terminal 5 of Xianyang International Airport in Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Feb. 20, 2025. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)

People walk at the departure hall of Terminal 5 of Xianyang International Airport in Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Feb. 20, 2025. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)

People walk at the departure hall of Terminal 5 of Xianyang International Airport in Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Feb. 20, 2025. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)

The Terminal 5 of Xianyang International Airport is seen in Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Feb. 20, 2025. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)

The departure hall is seen at Terminal 5 of Xianyang International Airport in Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Feb. 20, 2025. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)

The exterior view of Terminal 5 of Xianyang International Airport is seen in Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Feb. 20, 2025. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)

A passenger poses for a photo with a giant sculpture of local snack "Roujiamo", or Chinese hamburger, at the departure hall of Terminal 5 of Xianyang International Airport in Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Feb. 20, 2025. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)

People stop to watch a sculpture of giant panda "Qizai" at the departure hall of Terminal 5 of Xianyang International Airport in Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Feb. 20, 2025. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)

People look at an exhibit displayed at the airport museum in Terminal 5 of Xianyang International Airport, Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Feb. 20, 2025. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)

