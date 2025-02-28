Chinese, Saudi think tanks sign deal to establish institute for China studies

RIYADH, Feb. 27 (Xinhua) -- Chinese and Saudi think tanks inked here on Wednesday an agreement to jointly establish an institute for China studies in Saudi Arabia.

The deal was signed between the China-Arab Research Center on Reform and Development and Saudi Arabia's Center for Research and Intercommunication Knowledge.

According to the agreement, the institute will be established within the Saudi think tank, and the two sides will provide resources such as books and academic materials, facilitate scholar exchanges, co-host academic conferences, conduct joint research, and share the latest academic achievements.

At the signing ceremony, Yin Dongmei, board chairman of the China-Arab Research Center on Reform and Development, noted Saudi Arabia's inclusion of Chinese language education in its national education system in 2019, saying this offers a major strategic opportunity for deeper cultural cooperation between the two countries.

She emphasized the importance of further exploring career and academic prospects for Chinese language education and advancing studies on contemporary China based on Chinese language programs in Saudi Arabia.

Yahya bin Junaid, head of the Saudi Center for Research and Intercommunication Knowledge, described the institute's establishment as a pioneering initiative that would significantly enhance mutual understanding between the two nations.

"Saudi-China political and economic relations are thriving, and there is vast potential for expanding cultural exchanges," he said, adding that his center will strengthen cooperation with Chinese partners to cultivate talents in China studies and further advance cultural exchanges between the two countries.

