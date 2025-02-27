Museum in Xi'an airport draws cultural enthusiasts

08:37, February 27, 2025 By Yang Feiyue, Qin Feng ( China Daily

Xi'an, the ancient capital of China, has captured the imagination of history enthusiasts nationwide with the official opening on Wednesday of a groundbreaking museum at a new airport terminal.

The China West Airport Group Museum of Heritage, on the fourth floor of the newly opened Terminal 5 at Xi'an Xianyang International Airport, displays more than 120 cultural relics unearthed during archaeological excavations conducted for the airport's construction.

Visitors will feel like they are traveling back in time as they enter the museum, where Tang Dynasty (618-907) architectural styles, including hip-and-gable roofs and decorative elements such as dougong (wooden brackets) and overhanging eaves, set the scene.

Hou Chao, the museum's operations manager, said its opening day saw an overwhelmingly positive response.

"Slots from Wednesday to Friday were fully booked in advance, with a daily maximum capacity of 600 visitors," Hou said.

The museum caters to cultural enthusiasts and local residents, as well as travelers with layovers, offering them a rare chance to delve into Shaanxi's rich history while waiting for their flights.

"Compared with major airports globally, the Xi'an airport stands out by showcasing archaeological relics unearthed during its own construction, telling profound historical stories," Hou said.

Historically known as Chang'an, Xi'an was the capital of many Chinese dynasties, including the Western Han (206 BC-AD 24) and Tang, two peak eras of imperial China. The area where the airport is located served as a burial site for many dignitaries and nobles. Rich archaeological findings reveal the social and cultural characteristics of the city throughout millennia.

Recent excavations at the airport have yielded remarkable results. From June 2020 to October 2022, during the airport's third-phase expansion, the Shaanxi Academy of Archaeology uncovered 6,848 ancient cultural sites comprising 4,093 tombs and 2,755 historical sites, such as pottery kilns, ditches, and roads. More than 22,000 cultural relics were unearthed, underscoring the region's rich historical legacy.

The museum aims to fully showcase the process of cultural relic preservation and archaeological excavation during the airport's construction. It also highlights Shaanxi's vital role as the starting point of the ancient Silk Road and the grand history of ancient Chang'an.

The museum's exhibits are organized into three main sections. The permanent exhibition, Chang'an Everlasting Peace, is housed in the Hall of Convergence, covering 400 square meters. This exhibition highlights dynastic shifts, trade and cultural exchanges along the Silk Road, and the prosperity of ancient Chang'an.

"We use music and trade to illustrate the fusion of diverse civilizations, and everyday objects like wine and tea utensils to offer a glimpse into life in ancient Chang'an," Hou said.

The Hall of Treasure, a dedicated space of 88 square meters, hosts exhibitions that will change every three to six months, Hou added. Each installment features a significant cultural relic from Shaanxi's vast collection.

For its inaugural exhibition, the museum showcases a national treasure: the Qin Gong Bo, a bronze percussion instrument dating back to the Spring and Autumn Period (770-476 BC).

In addition to its exquisite design, the instrument has significant historical value, with an inscription of 135 Chinese characters. It symbolizes the pioneering spirit of the Qin people, who later united China and established the Qin Dynasty (221-206 BC), and enriches historical records, according to the museum tour guide.

The final section, a temporary exhibition, highlights the development of local tea culture.

Looking ahead, the museum plans to integrate augmented reality technology, digital avatars, and virtual reality to create immersive experiences that transport visitors to the ancient world of Chang'an.

A primary school student surnamed Li, who visited on opening day, said: "The ancient Chinese architectural design is impressive. I got a taste of the profound wisdom of our ancestors."

The museum offers explanations in Chinese, English, Japanese, and Russian.

Dai Bin, head of the China Tourism Academy, noted that modern airports have evolved into comprehensive hubs of tourism and culture.

"Airports offer a regular flow of passengers, providing a ready audience for museums," Dai said in an interview with China Central Television.

With the tourism market entering a new phase, especially with the resurgence of inbound tourism, travelers are increasingly seeking cultural experiences.

"Museums, as crucial spaces for preserving traditional culture, should integrate into tourism settings, meeting the growing demand for cultural exploration," Dai added.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)