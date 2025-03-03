Hanfu enthusiasts attend celebration of Huazhao Festival in California

Xinhua) 14:39, March 03, 2025

Hanfu enthusiasts attend a celebration of the Huazhao Festival, or the flower goddess' birthday, at the Filoli Historic House & Garden in Woodside, California, the United States, March 1, 2025. (Photo by Liu Yilin/Xinhua)

