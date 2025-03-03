Hanfu enthusiasts attend celebration of Huazhao Festival in California
Hanfu enthusiasts attend a celebration of the Huazhao Festival, or the flower goddess' birthday, at the Filoli Historic House & Garden in Woodside, California, the United States, March 1, 2025. (Photo by Liu Yilin/Xinhua)
Hanfu enthusiasts pose for photos with tourists during a celebration of the Huazhao Festival, or the flower goddess' birthday, at the Filoli Historic House & Garden in Woodside, California, the United States, March 1, 2025. (Photo by Liu Yilin/Xinhua)
Hanfu enthusiasts interact with tourists during a celebration of the Huazhao Festival, or the flower goddess' birthday, at the Filoli Historic House & Garden in Woodside, California, the United States, March 1, 2025. (Photo by Liu Yilin/Xinhua)
Hanfu enthusiasts attend a celebration of the Huazhao Festival, or the flower goddess' birthday, at the Filoli Historic House & Garden in Woodside, California, the United States, March 1, 2025. (Photo by Liu Yilin/Xinhua)
Hanfu enthusiasts pose for selfies during a celebration of the Huazhao Festival, or the flower goddess' birthday, at the Filoli Historic House & Garden in Woodside, California, the United States, March 1, 2025. (Photo by Liu Yilin/Xinhua)
Photos
- Technology empowers spring wheat management in Xi'an, NW China's Shaanxi
- AI-powered robotic dogs 'take over' inspections at vegetable production base in Shouguang, E China's Shandong
- A look at the festive vibes of Tibetan New Year in a Lhasa market, SW China's Xizang
- Distinctive view of Wumao Earth Forest in SW China's Yunnan
Related Stories
- Students of Malta Chinese School experience wonders of "ancient Xi'an"
- "Ne Zha 2" box office success reflects China's rising cultural soft power: Hong Kong scholar
- Chinese culinary course launched in Myanmar to mark 75th anniversary of Myanmar-China diplomatic ties
- Rite held at Mencius Temple in Zhejiang's Zhuji to celebrate Mencius' birthday
- Feature: Ancient Chinese bronzes on display in New York
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.