"Ne Zha 2" box office success reflects China's rising cultural soft power: Hong Kong scholar

Xinhua) 13:02, March 03, 2025

HONG KONG, March 3 (Xinhua) -- Chinese animated blockbuster "Ne Zha 2" reflects a growing global interest in Chinese culture and serves as a testament to China's rising cultural soft power, a local scholar in culture and arts education told Xinhua.

"Ne Zha 2" has soared to the top of the global animated film box office, drawing widespread attention and acclaim. The film was released in Hong Kong on Feb. 22.

Gordon Munro, acting director of the Hong Kong Academy for Performing Arts, recently attended a screening of the film. "I was really fascinated to see the extent of interest in this movie in Hong Kong. It was really great to see family engagement."

He said that the film's ability to draw three-generational family audiences demonstrates how Chinese cultural narratives, rooted in folklore and mythology, can resonate universally.

The film's success is a testament to the timeless nature of Chinese stories and their ability to transcend cultural boundaries.

One of the most striking aspects of "Ne Zha 2" is its seamless integration of traditional Chinese elements with modern storytelling techniques.

"The film draws heavily on Chinese folklore and mythology, incorporating fantastical elements such as immortals, demons, and dragons," Munro said. At the same time, it employs cutting-edge animation and visual effects to bring these elements to life in a fresh and innovative way.

This fusion of tradition and innovation creates a unique cultural product that appeals to both domestic and international audiences. By presenting these stories in a visually stunning and emotionally compelling way, "Ne Zha 2" has captured the imagination of audiences worldwide.

With a background in music and education, Munro also praised the film's score, which skillfully blends traditional Chinese musical elements with Western orchestral or digital arrangements, creating a grand and majestic soundscape that complements the film's epic narrative. "The music is so beautifully integrated into the film that you almost don't notice it."

This East-meets-West artistic fusion not only enhances the film's artistic expression but also offers audiences a fresh cultural experience.

"Ne Zha 2" has received high ratings on well-known film review websites, reflecting the growing global interest in Chinese culture. Munro believed that the film's ability to "capture the imagination" of audiences across the globe signals a new way of global engagement with Chinese cultural products.

The commercial success of "Ne Zha 2" highlights the vibrancy of China's film market and the robustness of its cultural and creative industries. The fact that audiences are willing to pay for such cultural experiences reflects not only the film's popularity but also the thriving consumer market and cultural industry in China.

As Munro observed, "People want entertainment, and obviously, there's a very buoyant economy in the film market."

He further emphasized that through works like "Ne Zha 2," Chinese culture is engaging in global cultural exchanges with increasing confidence.

Munro expressed his own enthusiasm for exploring more Chinese films and believed that as China's cultural industry continues to innovate and develop, more works like "Ne Zha 2" will shine on the international stage.

