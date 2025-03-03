People attend premiere of Chinese animated film "Ne Zha 2" in Singapore
People attend the premiere of the Chinese animated film "Ne Zha 2" at The Projector movie theater in Singapore, on March 2, 2025. The Chinese animated film "Ne Zha 2" will be officially released in Singapore on March 6. (Xinhua/Then Chih Wey)
Children pose for photos in front of a poster during the premiere of the Chinese animated film "Ne Zha 2" at The Projector movie theater in Singapore, on March 2, 2025. The Chinese animated film "Ne Zha 2" will be officially released in Singapore on March 6. (Xinhua/Then Chih Wey)
An audience attends the premiere of the Chinese animated film "Ne Zha 2" at The Projector movie theater in Singapore, on March 2, 2025. The Chinese animated film "Ne Zha 2" will be officially released in Singapore on March 6. (Xinhua/Then Chih Wey)
People attend the premiere of the Chinese animated film "Ne Zha 2" at The Projector movie theater in Singapore, on March 2, 2025. The Chinese animated film "Ne Zha 2" will be officially released in Singapore on March 6. (Xinhua/Then Chih Wey)
People attend the premiere of the Chinese animated film "Ne Zha 2" at The Projector movie theater in Singapore, on March 2, 2025. The Chinese animated film "Ne Zha 2" will be officially released in Singapore on March 6. (Xinhua/Then Chih Wey)
Photos
- A look at the festive vibes of Tibetan New Year in a Lhasa market, SW China's Xizang
- Distinctive view of Wumao Earth Forest in SW China's Yunnan
- World's largest indoor ice-and-snow theme park reopens in Harbin, China's Heilongjiang
- Hotan county in Xinjiang makes significant progress in combating desertification, sees economic benefits
Related Stories
- Chinese blockbuster "Ne Zha 2" shatters records, now 7th on all-time global box office chart
- Wall paintings featuring "Ne Zha 2" attract tourists across China
- Merchandise, small players swept up in whirlwind success of Ne Zha 2
- Ne Zha 2 continues to captivate global audiences
- Chinese animated blockbuster "Ne Zha 2" remains top 5 at N. American weekend box office
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.