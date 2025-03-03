People attend premiere of Chinese animated film "Ne Zha 2" in Singapore

Xinhua) 10:23, March 03, 2025

People attend the premiere of the Chinese animated film "Ne Zha 2" at The Projector movie theater in Singapore, on March 2, 2025. The Chinese animated film "Ne Zha 2" will be officially released in Singapore on March 6. (Xinhua/Then Chih Wey)

