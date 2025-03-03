Wall paintings featuring "Ne Zha 2" attract tourists across China
A girl poses for photos with a wall painting featuring the hit animated film "Ne Zha 2" in Dongfeng Village of Boxing County in Binzhou, east China's Shandong Province, March 1, 2025. (Photo by Chen Bin/Xinhua)
Tourists pose for photos with a wall painting featuring the hit animated film "Ne Zha 2" in Dongfeng Village of Boxing County in Binzhou, east China's Shandong Province, March 1, 2025. (Photo by Chen Bin/Xinhua)
Tourists pose for selfies with a wall painting featuring the hit animated film "Ne Zha 2" in Dongfeng Village of Boxing County in Binzhou, east China's Shandong Province, March 1, 2025. (Photo by Chen Bin/Xinhua)
A tourist poses for photos with a wall painting featuring the hit animated film "Ne Zha 2" in Jiangxia District of Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, March 1, 2025. (Photo by Zhou Guoqiang/Xinhua)
People take photos of a wall painting featuring the hit animated film "Ne Zha 2" in Jiangxia District of Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, March 1, 2025. (Photo by Zhou Guoqiang/Xinhua)
A girl takes photos of a wall painting featuring the hit animated film "Ne Zha 2" in Jiangxia District of Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, March 1, 2025. (Photo by Zhou Guoqiang/Xinhua)
