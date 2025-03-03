We Are China

Wall paintings featuring "Ne Zha 2" attract tourists across China

Xinhua) 08:37, March 03, 2025

A girl poses for photos with a wall painting featuring the hit animated film "Ne Zha 2" in Dongfeng Village of Boxing County in Binzhou, east China's Shandong Province, March 1, 2025. (Photo by Chen Bin/Xinhua)

Tourists pose for photos with a wall painting featuring the hit animated film "Ne Zha 2" in Dongfeng Village of Boxing County in Binzhou, east China's Shandong Province, March 1, 2025. (Photo by Chen Bin/Xinhua)

Tourists pose for selfies with a wall painting featuring the hit animated film "Ne Zha 2" in Dongfeng Village of Boxing County in Binzhou, east China's Shandong Province, March 1, 2025. (Photo by Chen Bin/Xinhua)

A tourist poses for photos with a wall painting featuring the hit animated film "Ne Zha 2" in Jiangxia District of Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, March 1, 2025. (Photo by Zhou Guoqiang/Xinhua)

People take photos of a wall painting featuring the hit animated film "Ne Zha 2" in Jiangxia District of Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, March 1, 2025. (Photo by Zhou Guoqiang/Xinhua)

A girl takes photos of a wall painting featuring the hit animated film "Ne Zha 2" in Jiangxia District of Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, March 1, 2025. (Photo by Zhou Guoqiang/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)