Rite held at Mencius Temple in Zhejiang's Zhuji to celebrate Mencius' birthday
People attend a rite at the Mencius Temple in Yingdianjie Town of Zhuji, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 1, 2025. The rite, attended by descendants of Mencius and people from all walks of life, was held here on Saturday to celebrate Mencius' birthday. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)
People attend a rite at the Mencius Temple in Yingdianjie Town of Zhuji, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 1, 2025. The rite, attended by descendants of Mencius and people from all walks of life, was held here on Saturday to celebrate Mencius' birthday. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)
People attend a rite at the Mencius Temple in Yingdianjie Town of Zhuji, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 1, 2025. The rite, attended by descendants of Mencius and people from all walks of life, was held here on Saturday to celebrate Mencius' birthday. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)
People attend a rite at the Mencius Temple in Yingdianjie Town of Zhuji, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 1, 2025. The rite, attended by descendants of Mencius and people from all walks of life, was held here on Saturday to celebrate Mencius' birthday. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)
Photos
- A look at the festive vibes of Tibetan New Year in a Lhasa market, SW China's Xizang
- Distinctive view of Wumao Earth Forest in SW China's Yunnan
- World's largest indoor ice-and-snow theme park reopens in Harbin, China's Heilongjiang
- Hotan county in Xinjiang makes significant progress in combating desertification, sees economic benefits
Related Stories
- Feature: Ancient Chinese bronzes on display in New York
- Chinese, Saudi think tanks sign deal to establish institute for China studies
- Tai Chi training program launched in Malta to foster cultural exchange
- Turkish girl discovers charm of Chinese culture
- Chinese culinary course launched in Myanmar
- Amazing papermaking
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.