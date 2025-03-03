Rite held at Mencius Temple in Zhejiang's Zhuji to celebrate Mencius' birthday

Xinhua) 08:47, March 03, 2025

People attend a rite at the Mencius Temple in Yingdianjie Town of Zhuji, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 1, 2025. The rite, attended by descendants of Mencius and people from all walks of life, was held here on Saturday to celebrate Mencius' birthday. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)

