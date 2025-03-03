Chinese culinary course launched in Myanmar to mark 75th anniversary of Myanmar-China diplomatic ties

Xinhua) 09:35, March 03, 2025

YANGON, March 1 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese culinary course has been launched in Taunggyi, Shan state, to mark the 75th anniversary of Myanmar-China diplomatic relations, according to Myanmar's Ministry of Hotels and Tourism on Saturday.

Speaking at the event, Shan state Chief Minister U Aung Aung said that the course was an opportunity to learn Chinese cooking methods, which are an important part of Chinese culture.

With an increasing number of Chinese visitors, the ability to cook Chinese foods professionally will become more important in the food service sector, a key part of the tourism industry, he said.

He expressed confidence that the trainees would gain valuable knowledge and skills about Chinese cuisine, urging them to study systematically, share their expertise, and apply what they have learned for greater benefits.

Deputy Minister for Hotels and Tourism U Phyo Zaw Soe said that the course was launched to commemorate the 75th anniversary of Myanmar-China diplomatic relations.

He said that hotels, restaurants and individuals interested in cooking and selling Chinese cuisine in Myanmar could attract more Chinese tourists by preparing high-quality dishes and providing better services.

The course will not only enhance the quality of service for Chinese tourists but also create valuable opportunities for local people who wish to build a livelihood by professionally cooking Chinese dishes, he added.

