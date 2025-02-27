Home>>
Crackdown on telecom fraud intensifies along Thai-Myanmar border
(People's Daily App) 11:18, February 27, 2025
Security authorities from China, Myanmar, and Thailand have recently launched a joint crackdown on telecom fraud in Myanmar's Myawaddy region. Some Chinese citizens suspected of involvement have been repatriated to China. Join People's Daily reporters on the ground as they cover the ongoing operation.
