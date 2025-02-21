Combating online gambling, scams a must choice for regional countries: Chinese spokesperson

Xinhua) 08:47, February 21, 2025

BEIJING, Feb. 20 (Xinhua) -- Fighting online gambling and telecom fraud is a must choice to safeguard the common interests of China and other regional countries, and is what people of all countries want, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said in Beijing on Thursday.

In response to a relevant query, Guo told a daily news briefing that resolutely cracking down on crimes of online gambling and telecom fraud also demonstrates the countries' commitment to the people-centered development philosophy.

He said China is actively carrying out bilateral and multilateral cooperation with countries such as Thailand and Myanmar to adopt various means to address both the symptoms and root cause of such crimes while preventing lawbreakers from crossing borders, so as to end the scourge of online gambling and scams, safeguard the life and property of the people, and maintain orderly exchange and cooperation among regional countries.

