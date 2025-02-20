Major members of northern Myanmar telecom fraud syndicates stand trial in China

Xinhua) 09:22, February 20, 2025

HANGZHOU, Feb. 19 (Xinhua) -- A total of 23 defendants, including key members of several major telecom fraud groups based in northern Myanmar stood trial in China on multiple charges including crimes that had killed 14 Chinese nationals and injured six others.

A local court in Wenzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, heard the case from Feb. 14 to 19.

The defendants included Mg Myin Shaunt Phyin and Ma Thiri Maung, ringleaders of a criminal gang led by their family, as well as major members of the gang and members of other related gangs who served as the "sponsors" of the family's criminal activities.

They were facing 11 counts of criminal charges including fraud, intentional homicide, intentional injury, illegal detention, operating casinos, drug trafficking, and organizing prostitution.

According to the prosecutors, the defendants took advantage of the family's influence in relevant areas in northern Myanmar and set up several compounds to house criminal gangs, providing armed protection for the operations of the "sponsors" and colluding with them in relevant crimes, such as telecom fraud schemes targeting people in China.

The gambling and fraud crimes involved funds of more than 10 billion yuan (about 1.4 billion U.S. dollars) and caused the deaths of 14 Chinese nationals and injuries to six other Chinese, the indictment said.

In a high-profile incident, on Oct. 20, 2023, the gang, in collaboration with the "sponsors," organized armed escorts to relocate people working for their gangs in an attempt to evade an upcoming crackdown.

During the relocation, some individuals attempted to escape but were shot by the armed escorts, resulting in multiple deaths and injuries.

At the trial, prosecutors presented evidence and each defendant and their lawyers examined it. Both sides gave their respective accounts, and the defendants made their respective final statements.

More than 100 people, including Chinese legislators, political advisors, journalists, family members of those involved, and members of the public, observed the court proceedings.

The verdict will be announced in due course.

In addition to the latest trial, several thousand other suspects linked to the criminal groups have been put under investigation after they were linked to more than 10,000 reported telecom fraud cases.

A prior official statement emphasized that the handling of the case reflects China's dedication to protecting the legitimate rights and interests of the nation and its citizens.

The crimes partially took place within Chinese borders, specifically targeted Chinese citizens, and jeopardized the shared interests of the international community, thus granting China jurisdiction under its Criminal Law and international treaties, according to procuratorial sources.

