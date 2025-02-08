Chinese diplomatic missions in Myanmar, Thailand respond to rescue of 39 Chinese nationals from scam centers

10:11, February 08, 2025 By Li Yawei ( Global Times

The Chinese Embassy in Myanmar told the Global Times on Friday that it will continue to maintain contact with multiple parties in Myanmar to carry out further rescue efforts following the rescue of 39 Chinese nationals involved in cross-border fraud on Thursday. The embassy will also keep a close eye on the progress of the 39 Chinese nationals' case and place a high priority on the safety of Chinese nationals in Myanmar.

The Chinese Consulate General in Chiang Mai, Thailand, stated on its official WeChat account on Friday that the 39 Chinese nationals involved in cross-border fraud, who were rescued on Thursday, are currently undergoing investigation and questioning by Thailand authorities. The consulate will maintain contact and communicate effectively with the Thai side to properly handle the repatriation of Chinese nationals within the framework of Chinese and Thai laws.

Some 61 people lured by call-center scammers to work in Myanmar were rescued and sent back to Thailand on Thursday. The group, rescued from the Shwe Kokko complex in Myawaddy, comprised 39 Chinese nationals, 13 Indians, one Kazakh, five Indonesians, one Ethiopian, one Pakistani, and one Malaysian, according to the Bangkok Post.

The Myanmar Border Guard Force handed them over to Thai authorities at the 2nd Thai-Myanmar Bridge in Mae Sot district of Tak province. They were welcomed by Thailand's Defense Minister Phumtham Wechayachai, who was on an inspection trip in the border region, before going through a screening process by immigration officers.

