Thailand to work with China to combat online fraud: Thai PM
Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra is on an official visit to China from February 5 to 8. This year marks the 50th anniversary of China-Thailand diplomatic relations as well as the "Golden Jubilee of China-Thailand Friendship." On Thursday, Paetongtarn told People's Daily that Thailand will take decisive action against cross-border crimes including online gambling and telecom fraud. In economic and trade relations, the two countries plan to expand mutually beneficial cooperation and implement well flagship projects such as the China-Thailand Railway. Paetongtarn said she will attend the opening ceremony of the ninth Asian Winter Games in Harbin, Northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, on Friday.
(Produced by Lin Rui, Wang Zi, Liu Hui, Zhang Yue, Sun Shuyu, Wu Yanhong and Liu Ning; Interns Cai Qiuyuan, Zheng Boyu and Feng Zihan contributed to this video)
