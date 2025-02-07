Interview: Chinese investments help fuel Thailand's industrial transformation, says Thai official

BANGKOK, Feb. 6 (Xinhua) -- Chinese investments have played a crucial role in reshaping Thailand's industrial landscape, driving growth in key sectors aligned with the nation's strategic goals, said the head of the Thailand Board of Investment (BOI).

In a recent interview with Xinhua, BOI Secretary General Narit Therdsteerasukdi highlighted China's transformative role as a major foreign investor in Thailand's target industries, such as electronics, smart appliances and digital data centers, with the automotive sector leading the charge.

Thailand's favorable investment environment and strategic location within the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) make it an attractive gateway for companies seeking regional expansion. "Thailand is seen as a stable and investment-friendly destination and serves as a strategic base for Chinese firms looking to grow their presence in the broader ASEAN markets," Narit said.

As 2025 marks the 50th anniversary of Thailand-China diplomatic relations, Narit expressed optimism about strengthening investment ties through joint initiatives and promotional events.

He said that while Chinese companies have introduced advanced technologies to Thailand, the BOI is actively encouraging them to increase their use of locally sourced materials and components, as well as promoting joint ventures between Thai and Chinese businesses to leverage local expertise.

The automotive industry remains a key sector for Thailand, ranking among the country's top three export items and employing nearly 1 million people across an extensive supply chain.

Recognizing the industry's importance, the government aims to position Thailand as a hub for vehicle production across all segments, including internal combustion engine, hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and battery electric vehicles.

Narit noted that over the past three years, Thailand has successfully transitioned from an electric vehicle (EV) importer to a producer, thanks in large part to Chinese investments and the Thai government's support measures.

The government's policies have incentivized automakers to establish EV manufacturing bases in Thailand while fostering the development of a complete supply chain. This includes promoting charging stations, facilitating EV component production and supporting battery manufacturing.

Under the Thai government's investment promotion, the kingdom aims to convert 30 percent of its annual vehicle output to zero-emission vehicles by 2030 as part of its transition towards green development, further strengthening its position as a regional auto production hub.

