Thailand-China economic and trade cooperation forum, China int'l supply chain expo roadshow held in Bangkok

Xinhua) 14:45, January 22, 2025

BANGKOK, Jan. 22 (Xinhua) -- The 2025 Thailand-China Economic and Trade Cooperation Forum and the 3rd China International Supply Chain Expo Thailand Roadshow were held here on Tuesday.

In his speech, Ren Hongbin, chairman of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade, said the Council has long been committed to promoting economic and trade cooperation between China and Thailand.

He expressed a willingness to work with the Thai side to implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of both countries, taking the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations as an opportunity to further promote practical cooperation between the business communities of both countries, enhance the level of trade cooperation, and expand the areas of investment cooperation.

Ren also extended a warm welcome to the Thai business community to actively participate in the third China International Supply Chain Expo to deepen bilateral cooperation in industrial and supply chains.

Representatives from the Thai political and business sectors noted that mutually beneficial cooperation between Thailand and China is flourishing in areas such as economy, culture, and technology.

They said the Thai side will actively organize groups to participate in the third China International Supply Chain Expo, aiming to connect the production and trade networks of both countries, integrate into the Chinese industrial chain and global market, and continuously promote bilateral economic and trade cooperation to new heights.

During the events, the China International Exhibition Center Group Corporation signed letters of intent for participation in the third China International Supply Chain Expo with relevant Thai enterprises and institutions.

Over 300 attendees were present at the events, including Suchart Chomklin, deputy minister of commerce of Thailand, and representatives from business associations and enterprises from both countries.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)