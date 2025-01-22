Delegation of Chinese entrepreneurs visits Thailand

Ren Hongbin, chairman of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade, addresses the 2025 Thailand-China Economic and Trade Cooperation Forum and the 3rd China International Supply Chain Expo Thailand Roadshow in Bangkok, Thailand on Jan. 21, 2025. (Xinhua/Sun Weitong)

BANGKOK, Jan. 21 (Xinhua) -- A delegation of Chinese entrepreneurs visited Thailand from Saturday to Tuesday to promote practical cooperation between businesses of the two countries.

The delegation, led by Ren Hongbin, chairman of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade, took the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Thailand as an opportunity.

During the visit, the delegation had extensive exchanges with Thai officials and business representatives, and attended the 2025 Thailand-China Economic and Trade Cooperation Forum and the 3rd China International Supply Chain Expo Thailand Roadshow, as well as the Thailand-China Business Roundtable.

In his speech, Ren introduced China's high-quality development to promote the Chinese path to modernization and its adherence to high-level opening up. He stressed that China would make greater efforts to promote practical cooperation between businesses of the two countries, and welcome Thai businesses to actively participate in the 3rd China International Supply Chain Expo to deepen the cooperation in the industrial chain and supply chain.

The enterprises and institutions from both sides have conducted multiple business negotiations and exchanges, achieving fruitful results.

