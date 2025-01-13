Thai police vow to protect Chinese citizens' safety, legitimate rights
BANGKOK, Jan. 13 (Xinhua) -- The Thai Police will strengthen their efforts to prevent and combat transnational crimes and try their best to protect the safety and legitimate rights and interests of Chinese citizens visiting Thailand, said a senior official.
Thailand's Senior Inspector General Thatchai Pitaneelaboot made the remarks during a meeting with Wu Zhiwu, the minister of the Chinese Embassy in Thailand, on Sunday while briefing the Thai Police's recent work regarding cases of missing Chinese citizens.
Wu expressed appreciation for Thailand's determination and efforts to ensure the safety of Chinese citizens. The two sides also engaged in a detailed discussion on ways to strengthen cooperation in tackling cross-border crimes such as telecommunications fraud and human trafficking.
A Chinese citizen surnamed Wang has departed from Thailand for China on Friday night following collaborative efforts from both countries, as confirmed by the Chinese Embassy in Thailand.
The Chinese embassy expressed its gratitude to the Thai government for prioritizing Wang's case, which was caused by cyber-fraud, and for promptly launching a rescue operation that ensured his safe return.
The Chinese embassy and consulates in Thailand will continue to work closely with the Thai government and other relevant departments to protect the safety and legitimate rights and interests of Chinese citizens visiting Thailand, said the Chinese embassy.
