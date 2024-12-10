Former Thai Ambassador to China envisions closer China-Thailand ties as 50th anniversary beckons

Arthayudh Srisamoot, former Thai Ambassador to China, receives an interview organized by the ASEAN-China Centre (ACC) during a Chinese media familiarization trip to Bangkok, Thailand on Dec. 8, 2024. (Huanqiu.com/Qi Chenjiong)

Arthayudh Srisamoot, former Thai Ambassador to China, described the China-Thailand relationship as being "like one family" as the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Thailand approaches. He shared his insights on the deep-rooted and multifaceted ties between China and Thailand, and his perspective on China-ASEAN relations.

"It's a significant milestone in the relations between Thailand and China," Srisamoot stated when reflecting on the upcoming 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries. He made these comments in an interview organized by the ASEAN-China Centre (ACC) during a Chinese media familiarization trip to Bangkok, Thailand on Dec. 8, 2024, noting that exchanges between the two nations date back nearly a millennium. He praised the enduring cultural, social, and economic linkages, particularly through the strong and deep ties of Chinese communities in Thailand.

"Our cooperation extends to all areas, not only political and economic, but also social, cultural, and people-to-people," he added, reaffirming the Chinese saying, "Zhong Tai Yi Jia Qin" (China and Thailand are as close as one family), as a testament to their close-knit partnership.

Reflecting on his tenure as ambassador, Srisamoot highlighted expanding economic cooperation. He was happy to see the growing interest among Chinese investors to invest in Thailand, notably in high-tech industries such as electric vehicles and renewable energy.

Srisamoot envisioned greater collaboration in green energy, clean technology, and education between the two countries. "Many Chinese students are now studying in Thailand, while Thai students are increasingly pursuing studies in China," he said. This exchange, he emphasized, fosters mutual understanding and prepares the next generation to lead bilateral and regional partnerships.

Discussing China-ASEAN relations, Srisamoot lauded China's role as a key dialogue partner. "China has been a steadfast supporter of ASEAN centrality and regional cooperation," he noted, citing initiatives such as the China-ASEAN Free Trade Area, Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia and the Lancang-Mekong Cooperation framework.

Since the establishment of China-ASEAN Dialogue Relations in 1991, the relations between China and ASEAN have been continuously upgraded and made remarkable achievements. In 2021, China and ASEAN agreed to elevate their ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership. "We look to deepen the existing cooperation to other areas," said Srisamoot.

"The ASEAN and China relationship serves as a symbol of successful collaboration," he stated, emphasizing the importance of strengthening mutually beneficial ties to build a closer China-ASEAN community with a shared future. "The international community is looking at ASEAN and China cooperation as the foundation for ASEAN's role in the international community," he said.

