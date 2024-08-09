Chinese company provides integrated drilling solutions in Thailand

Xinhua) 09:45, August 09, 2024

BANGKOK, Aug. 8 (Xinhua) -- China Oilfield Services Limited (COSL), a leading integrated oilfield services provider, offered three high-tech integrated drilling solutions at a conference here on Thursday.

Held from Wednesday to Thursday, SPE/IADC Asia Pacific Drilling Technology Conference and Exhibition attracted more than 1,000 industry leaders and experts across the globe to share their ideas on advanced technologies in petroleum exploration.

The three solutions, namely deepwater/high-temperature and high-pressure drilling technology solution, infilled adjustment well technology solution and carbon dioxide re-injection technology solution, were considered good methods to make petroleum exploration more economical, efficient and eco-friendly.

Fata, an expert from Indonesia's state-run oil and gas firm Pertamina, commended COSL's technical capability, calling the company a trustworthy partner.

Over the past years, COSL has offered a wide range of services to global clients.

(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Liang Jun)