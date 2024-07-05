Home>>
Thai FM to visit China
(Xinhua) 16:17, July 05, 2024
BEIJING, July 5 (Xinhua) -- At the invitation of Member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Minister of Foreign Affairs Maris Sangiampongsa of Thailand will pay an official visit to China and co-chair the second meeting of the Consultation Mechanism between the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of China and Thailand from July 9 to 10, foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning announced on Friday.
