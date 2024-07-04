Report on building China-Thailand community with shared future launched in Bangkok

July 04, 2024

Chinese Ambassador to Thailand Han Zhiqiang delivers a speech at the Chulalongkorn University in Bangkok, Thailand, July 3, 2024. A report on building a China-Thailand community with a shared future was launched here Wednesday by the Chinese Studies Center at the Institute of Asian Studies, Chulalongkorn University. (Xinhua/Sun Weitong)

BANGKOK, July 3 (Xinhua) -- A report on building a China-Thailand community with a shared future was launched here Wednesday by the Chinese Studies Center at the Institute of Asian Studies, Chulalongkorn University.

The report titled "Building 'China-Thailand community with a shared future' and its implications to the China-Thailand relation" (English edition) was launched alongside a special public forum gathering experts and scholars to exchange views.

The report reviews the development of China-Thailand relations and presents an overview of China-Thailand relations from multiple dimensions including politics, economy, social culture, education, science and technology, calling for further strengthening of bilateral ties.

Surakiart Sathirathai, chairman of the Chulalongkorn University Council and former Thai Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, noted that Thailand and China have long been together through thick and thin, and helping each other.

"Now in the face of common challenges such as aging population, climate change, and geopolitical crises, the two sides should further strengthen cooperation, adhere to mutual benefit and win-win approaches, and promote strategic synergy," said Surakiart.

Chinese Ambassador to Thailand Han Zhiqiang noted that China and Thailand are neighbors and partners of mutually beneficial cooperation.

Building a China-Thailand community with a shared future is in line with the trend of the times and the will of the people, the ambassador said. Han called on the two sides to enhance political mutual trust, achieve common prosperity, strengthen friendly ties, and jointly safeguard international and regional peace and development.

The Chinese Embassy in Thailand, Chulalongkorn University and the Chinese Studies Center of Chulalongkorn University jointly organized the forum.

