Chinese, Thai FMs hold 2nd consultation mechanism meeting

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, holds talks and co-chairs the second meeting of the Consultation Mechanism between the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of China and Thailand with his Thai counterpart Maris Sangiampongsa, in Beijing, capital of China, July 9, 2024. (Xinhua/Yue Yuewei)

BEIJING, July 9 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Tuesday held talks with his Thai counterpart Maris Sangiampongsa in Beijing, and co-chaired the second meeting of the Consultation Mechanism between the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of China and Thailand.

Noting that the construction of the China-Thailand community with a shared future has been solidly advanced with fruitful results, Wang said China regards Thailand as a trustworthy partner and a force for peace and stability in the region.

Wang said that next year will mark the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and Thailand, calling on both sides to deepen all-round strategic cooperation.

He said that China and Thailand should address bottlenecks in the China-Laos-Thailand Railway, improve the level of interconnection, strengthen law-enforcement security cooperation and jointly crack down on cross-border crimes, such as online gambling and electronic fraud.

Wang also called on both sides to make good use of the convenience of mutual visa exemption, expand cultural exchanges, strengthen youth friendship exchanges, and promote China-Thailand friendship from generation to generation.

Sangiampongsa said the Thai government attaches great importance to its relations with China and will continue to unswervingly pursue the one-China policy.

Thailand is willing to work with China to make good plans for the celebration of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between Thailand and China, intensify high-level exchanges, deepen people-to-people and cultural exchanges, and strengthen practical cooperation in digital economy, electric vehicles, renewable energy, tourism and other fields to benefit the two peoples, Sangiampongsa said.

The two foreign ministers also exchanged views on regional cooperation in East Asia, Lancang-Mekong cooperation and the Myanmar issue.

It is necessary to uphold the ASEAN-centered regional cooperation architecture in East Asia and oppose the establishment of a closed and exclusive clique, still less allow non-regional forces to interfere or start something new, Wang stressed.

Wang said it is necessary to resist the negative impact of the Indo-Pacific strategy and guard against the North Atlantic Treaty Organization reaching out to the Asia-Pacific.

China is ready to work closely with ASEAN countries to maintain the high level of China-ASEAN cooperation, stick to the right direction of Asia-Pacific cooperation and jointly safeguard regional peace and stability, Wang said.

