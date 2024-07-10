Chinese VP meets Thai FM in Beijing

Xinhua) 09:07, July 10, 2024

Chinese Vice President Han Zheng meets with Thai Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa in Beijing, capital of China, July 9, 2024. (Xinhua/Yin Bogu)

BEIJING, July 9 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice President Han Zheng met with Thai Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa in Beijing on Tuesday.

China and Thailand are good neighbors, good friends, good relatives and good partners, Han said, adding that China is committed to developing China-Thailand relations from a strategic and long-term perspective.

Chinese President Xi Jinping's historic visit to Thailand in November 2022 ushered in a new era of building a China-Thailand community with a shared future, said Han.

Noting that next year marks the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries, Han said China is ready to work with Thailand to follow the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, strengthen high-level exchanges, deepen practical cooperation, enhance people-to-people and cultural exchanges, and promote regional cooperation.

China is also willing to join hands with Thailand to advance high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, and promote the building of a China-Thailand community with a shared future, said Han.

Maris said Thailand and China are good partners who trust each other, and Thailand-China relations have entered a new era.

Thailand is willing to take the 50th anniversary of the diplomatic relations as an opportunity to deepen cooperation with China in various fields and continuously advance bilateral relations, said Maris.

Chinese Vice President Han Zheng meets with Thai Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa in Beijing, capital of China, July 9, 2024. (Xinhua/Yin Bogu)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)