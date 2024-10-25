CPC delegation visits Thailand on ties

BANGKOK, Oct. 24 (Xinhua) -- A Communist Party of China (CPC) delegation has concluded a four-day visit to Thailand after having exchanges with leaders of political parties in the Southeast Asian country.

The delegation was led by Chen Gang, a member of the CPC Central Committee and secretary of the CPC Qinghai Provincial Committee. Thai Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy Pirapan Salirathavibhaga, Deputy Pheu Thai Party leader Chusak Sirinil and other leaders of political parties met with Chen during the delegation visit on Oct. 21-24.

During the stay, the CPC delegation attended a political party exchange meeting themed "Sharing the Same River: China-Thailand Lancang-Mekong Cooperation and Green Development" to share Qinghai's practices in implementing the spirit of the third plenary session of the 20th CPC Central Committee.

In meetings and exchanges with the CPC delegation, people from various sectors in Thailand expressed their confidence in the prospects and opportunities of Chinese-style modernization, and said they were ready to take the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries next year as an opportunity to strengthen bilateral cooperation in various fields as well as under the Lancang-Mekong cooperation framework, and continuously promote the building of the Thailand-China community with a shared future.

