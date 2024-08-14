China, Thailand to hold joint air exercise

Xinhua) 13:44, August 14, 2024

BEIJING, Aug. 14 (Xinhua) -- China and Thailand will hold a joint air force exercise named "Falcon Strike-2024" this month, according to an announcement by the Chinese Ministry of National Defense on Wednesday.

The exercise is arranged according to the annual cooperation plan between the two militaries, the ministry said.

It will take place at a Thai air force base, and China will send multiple types of aircraft and special forces to participate in the exercise, the ministry said, adding that the goal of this joint exercise is to enhance the combat skills of relevant forces and deepen the practical exchanges and cooperation between the two militaries.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)