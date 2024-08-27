Thai PM says committed to further strengthening Thailand-China relations

Xinhua) 09:14, August 27, 2024

BANGKOK, Aug. 26 (Xinhua) -- Paetongtarn Shinawatra, Thailand's new prime minister, stated on Monday that Thailand and China share a "close friendship" and she is committed to further strengthening bilateral ties.

Paetongtarn wrote on social media platform X that Thailand's friendship with China is based on "mutual trust and respect, a common vision towards prosperity and progress, as well as familial ties between our two countries' peoples."

The prime minister added that she is committed to further strengthening the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership between Thailand and China and looks forward to jointly celebrating the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries in 2025.

Paetongtarn, the 38-year-old Pheu Thai Party leader, was elected Thailand's new prime minister on Aug. 16 after winning a parliamentary vote. She has received a formal appointment by Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn to become the second female prime minister and youngest leader in the country's history.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)