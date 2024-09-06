China, Thailand to deepen marine scientific, technological cooperation

Xinhua) 13:41, September 06, 2024

Chiang Mai, Thailand, Sept. 6 (Xinhua) -- More than 100 experts and representatives from natural resources and marine departments of China and Thailand have gathered here to share insights on marine scientific and technological cooperation.

The three-day meeting of China-Thailand Cooperation on Marine concluded in Chiang Mai, Thailand on Thursday, including steering committee meeting and joint workshop. Both sides expressed commitment to continuously promote international cooperation to meet these challenges in the marine field.

During the meeting, the project leaders of the China-Thailand Joint Laboratory for Climate and Marine Ecosystems from both sides introduced the latest developments of flagship cooperation projects. The representatives also reviewed the application of project results and social benefits as well as discussed the 2025 work plan.

Sumana Kajonwattanakul, director of Marine and Coastal Resources Research and Development Institute, Thailand's Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, said he hoped that the cooperation between the two countries in the marine field will be further expanded and deepened with joint efforts, and high-quality cooperation results will be produced.

Qiao Fangli, deputy director general of the First Institute of Oceanography, the Ministry of Natural Resources of China, said that by holding this meeting, the two sides exchanged the latest results of marine scientific and technological cooperation.

China and Thailand became close marine scientific research friends through long-term cooperation, which was a vivid practice of building a maritime community with a shared future, he added.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)