Official logo for 50th China-Thailand ties launched in Bangkok

Xinhua) 15:00, November 20, 2024

BANGKOK, Nov. 20 (Xinhua) -- A launch event of the official logo for the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Thailand was held here on Tuesday, gathering some 200 representatives from the competent authorities, business communities and media of the two countries.

Speaking at the event, Thai Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa emphasized the close ties between Thailand and China, which have continuously developed since the two countries signed the Joint Communique on the establishment of diplomatic relations on July 1, 1975.

Maris added that the 50th anniversary would be a great opportunity for both sides to further enhance cooperation, marking next year as "the golden jubilee for Thailand-China friendship."

Chinese Ambassador to Thailand Han Zhiqiang noted that China and Thailand enjoy a long history of friendship. Next year marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Thailand, which is not only a milestone in China-Thailand friendship, but also a new starting point for the continuation of bilateral relations.

The ambassador stressed that China will, as always, carry forward the China-Thailand friendship and unswervingly push for greater progress in building a China-Thailand community with a shared future.

The official logo features Dragon and Naga, mythical creatures with auspicious meanings in their respective cultures, and incorporates the colors of both national flags. Facing each other, the Dragon and Naga gaze toward the same gold orb, representing their shared goals of building a China-Thailand community with a shared future for enhanced stability, prosperity and sustainability.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)