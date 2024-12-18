Chinese Ambassador: 50 years of China-Thailand relations set a model for peace and friendship

Chinese Ambassador to Thailand Han Zhiqiang receives an interview organized by the ASEAN-China Centre (ACC) during a Chinese media familiarization trip to Bangkok, Thailand on Dec. 10, 2024. (People's Daily Online/Xian Jiangnan)

The millennia-old friendship between China and Thailand serves as a model of peace, friendship, and mutual assistance between countries, Chinese Ambassador to Thailand Han Zhiqiang has said.

As the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Thailand approaches, Han received an interview organized by the ASEAN-China Centre (ACC) during a Chinese media familiarization trip to Bangkok, Thailand on Dec. 10, 2024, emphasizing that China-Thailand cooperation aligns with the will of the people and the trends of the times, and expressing confidence in the future development of bilateral ties.

"China and Thailand are friendly neighbors with shared mountains and rivers, good relatives with shared bloodlines, and good partners in win-win cooperation," said Han.

Economic cooperation: From traditional trade to emerging sectors

In November, Chinese President Xi Jinping met with Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra on the sidelines of the 31st APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting, charting the course for the development of bilateral relations.

"China is now Thailand's largest trading partner, the main destination for agricultural exports, the largest foreign investor, and the largest source of foreign tourists," the ambassador stated.

Han underscored that Chinese investments in Thailand extend beyond traditional manufacturing to include emerging sectors like electric vehicles and solar power, supporting the transition to a green economy.

Han also noted Thailand's leadership in Southeast Asia as one of the first countries to adopt commercial 5G technology, with significant contributions from Chinese companies like Huawei. He believes that China's involvement in the green and digital economies signals vast potential for further economic cooperation between the two nations.

Cultural exchange: Strengthening emotional bonds

2024 has been designated the "ASEAN-China Year of People-to-People Exchanges", and both sides have agreed to extend it until 2025.

Cultural exchanges have always been a strength of China-Thailand relations, said the ambassador, noting the deep appreciation for Chinese culture among Thai people, as seen in the widespread celebration of Chinese Lunar New Year in Bangkok.

According to Han, cultural platforms and brands such as the "Happy Chinese New Year" activity, Chinese Film Week, the "Chinese Bridge" language competition, and Luban Workshops have already been introduced in Thailand. Han also cited the success of the Thai film "How to Make Millions Before Grandma Dies" in both countries as an example of the powerful impact of cultural exchange.

"Culture connects the hearts of our peoples, and we believe that cultural exchanges will play an increasingly significant role in China-Thailand relations," he remarked.

"Next year marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Thailand, a new starting point for both nations," Han said. He revealed that the two countries are planning a series of vibrant celebrations to commemorate the occasion, and to review the tremendous benefits brought to the peoples of both sides by their friendly cooperation.

Partnering with ASEAN: Promoting regional peace and prosperity

As a key member of ASEAN, Thailand plays a crucial role in China-ASEAN cooperation. The ambassador highlighted the close collaboration between China and ASEAN in various areas, "China became ASEAN's full dialogue partner in 1996, and the relationship was upgraded to a strategic partnership in 2003. The two sides have maintained very close cooperation in various fields."

"Like ASEAN, China firmly supports free trade, multilateralism, and cooperation-centered development," Han said, reiterating China's commitment to jointly building a peaceful, safe and secure, prosperous, beautiful and amicable home with ASEAN countries.

Han also pointed to historical and cultural ties between China and Southeast Asia, citing UNESCO's recognition of Kebaya as an intangible cultural heritage. This, he said, symbolizes the interconnection between China and ASEAN nations and provides a strong foundation for further exchanges.

Han mentioned the "ASEAN Way," characterized by mutual respect, equal consultation, and friendly cooperation, as a principle that aligns closely with China's diplomatic philosophy. This approach, rooted in East Asia's deep historical and cultural traditions, serves as a vital safeguard for regional peace and stability and holds global significance, he said.

The ambassador emphasized the importance of preserving and advancing the harmony and prosperity that China and ASEAN collectively represent, calling it a "precious oasis" that must be cherished and nurtured for the benefit of the region's people.

(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Wu Chengliang)