Human trafficking case prompting Thailand to reassure potential tourists

15:54, January 10, 2025 By Yang Wanli ( Chinadaily.com.cn

Authorities in Thailand are monitoring a recent case of human trafficking to neighboring Myanmar and making coordinated efforts to restore confidence among tourists regarding personal safety, while the involved Chinese actor was said to be making his way home.

Chinese actor Wang Xing went missing at the Thailand-Myanmar border after arriving in Thailand for a supposed film shoot on Jan 3, causing widespread public concern in both China and Thailand.

An anonymous source said that Wang would return to China on Friday after relevant inquiries in line with regulations.

On Tuesday afternoon, Wang was retrieved safely at a border crossing point from Myanmar to Thailand. Thai police said he had fallen victim to a human trafficking gang using Thailand as a gateway.

"We are going to do an investigation on the case, such as how the actor came to Bangkok and then traveled to the border area, as well as who brought him here," Police Inspector-General Thatchai Pitaneelaboot said on Thursday.

He stressed that Thailand itself doesn't have a problem with human trafficking. "Thailand is still safe. The only concern for us is that the criminals use Thailand as a transit country," he said, adding that a multisector meeting will be held soon to find ways to help prevent travelers from becoming victims of human trafficking.

As Thailand is expected to welcome another peak tourism season during the upcoming Chinese New Year, Thai tourism authorities have kept monitoring the case and its impact on the tourism industry, and are seeking to maintain confidence in the country's safety among international tourists.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand has coordinated with Thai tourist police to ensure safe travel in Thailand and also assigned its five offices on the Chinese mainland to help coordinate these efforts.

The authority is hoping to welcome at least 8 million Chinese tourists this year and a total of 39 million to 40 million foreign arrivals, after 6.73 million Chinese tourists visited the nation in 2024. During the upcoming Spring Festival holiday, Thailand is expected to see about 20,000 to 30,000 daily arrivals from China.

Although the recent human trafficking report sparked some concerns over tourism safety, "so far, we have had no reports of any trip cancellations", said Guan Jian, a spokesman for GZL International Travel Service, a major travel agency based in South China's Guangdong province.

He said the company had recently had inquiries from potential customers about safety problems in Southeast Asia, but added that, in this case, the issue of human trafficking is related to those seeking jobs, and movie casting in particular.

Sisdivachr Cheewarattanaporn, president of the Association of Thai Travel Agents, said the Thai tourism industry noted an internet buzz on Chinese social media for a few days. "But we forecast that it might not be as severe as feared, as the police were able to help the actor within a few days," he said.

Sisdivachr noted that Thailand is not a destination for scammers and the security authorities have measures in place to tackle illegal gangs, which are mostly based in neighboring countries. He said the government and related authorities should act quickly and restore tourism confidence to keep the impact to a minimum.

Apart from Wang, several other Chinese people were recently reported to have lost contact after being deceived into accepting roles in film productions in or near Thailand. On Thursday, it was reported that the family of 25-year-old model Yang Zeqi sought help via social media after he disappeared near the Thailand-Myanmar border on Dec 20. Local authorities in Hebei province have begun an investigation.

The Actors Committee of the China Federation of Radio and Television Associations issued a statement on Tuesday acknowledging concerns about fraudulent activities targeting actors.

Several Chinese actors were reported being misled into traveling abroad under the pretense of filming opportunities, it said, urging actors and entertainment companies to carefully verify any invitations before engaging in cross-border work.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)