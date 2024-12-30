LMC-funded rural clean water project completed in Myanmar's Nay Pyi Taw

Xinhua) December 30, 2024

Ouyang Daobing, counselor of the Chinese Embassy in Myanmar, speaks during a ceremony to mark the completion of a rural clean water project at Aung Thar Village in Lewe township, Nay Pyi Taw, Myanmar, Dec. 27, 2024. A ceremony to mark the completion of a rural clean water project, funded by Lancang-Mekong Cooperation Special Fund, was held in Nay Pyi Taw on Friday. (Xinhua/Myo Kyaw Soe)

NAY PYI TAW, Dec. 28 (Xinhua) -- A ceremony to mark the completion of a rural clean water project, funded by Lancang-Mekong Cooperation Special Fund, was held in Nay Pyi Taw on Friday.

During the ceremony held at the project site in Aung Thar Village, Lewe township, Myanmar's Union Minister for Cooperatives and Rural Development U Hla Moe thanked China for supporting the drinking water project.

He said that China has actively helped the development of the people's livelihood in countries within the Mekong-Lancang River region through both intergovernmental and private projects.

The project not only provides clean drinking water for villagers, but also supports agriculture and animal husbandry in the village, he said.

Ouyang Daobing, counselor of the Chinese Embassy in Myanmar, said that in order to actively promote practical cooperation on Lancang-Mekong water resources, China has funded a series of projects that focus on needs and benefit people's livelihood.

The project in Myanmar's Nay Pyi Taw is important for China-Myanmar cooperation and rural development. It can not only solve the water shortage problem faced by villagers, but also promote green and sustainable development of Aung Thar Village, he said.

Ouyang said that China will continue to actively promote cultural exchanges between China and Myanmar, enhance mutual understanding and friendship between the people, and provide more help for Myanmar's prosperity and development, people's happiness and the construction of a closer China-Myanmar community with a shared future.

Undertaken by the Changjiang River Scientific Research Institute of Changjiang Water Resources Commission of China's Ministry of Water Resources, and constructed by SPIC Yunnan International Power Investment Co., Ltd, the rural clean water project effectively solved the drinking water problem for more than 300 villagers and improved the safety of their drinking water.

Meanwhile, the project alleviated the problem of water access for livestock, ensured drinking water for livestock in the dry season, improved the survival rate of livestock and poultry, and increased villagers' income.

A villager collects water from a water storage tank aided by Lancang-Mekong Cooperation Special Fund at Aung Thar Village in Lewe township, Nay Pyi Taw, Myanmar, Dec. 27, 2024. A ceremony to mark the completion of a rural clean water project, funded by Lancang-Mekong Cooperation Special Fund, was held in Nay Pyi Taw on Friday. (Xinhua/Myo Kyaw Soe)

