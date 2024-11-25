Feature: China-funded training benefits Myanmar's tourism sector

Students attend a China-funded tour operator and travel operation training course in Yangon, Myanmar, Nov. 22, 2024. In downtown Yangon, China-funded training programs provided tourism professionals with updated skills and knowledge to help revive the sector in the post-pandemic era. (Xinhua/Myo Kyaw Soe)

YANGON, Nov. 23 (Xinhua) -- In downtown Yangon, Myanmar, China-funded training programs provided tourism professionals with updated skills and knowledge to help revive the sector in the post-pandemic era.

Lin Latt Phyo, a final-year tourism student at the National Management Degree College in Yangon, was among the participants of the tour operator and travel operation training course.

"I joined this course to expand my knowledge of tourism. Here, I've learned about marketing strategies, destination management, and travel itinerary planning," she said.

She was working on her final-year research paper. "The knowledge gained from this course will enhance my writing," said the student.

The course emphasized preservation of Myanmar's tourism destinations to attract more international visitors. "The training covered both theoretical and practical aspects," Lin Latt Phyo noted.

The programs included seven courses, covering digital skills, training for tour operators and guides, and hospitality-related skills. They were funded by the China Foundation for Rural Development (CFRD) and organized by Myanmar Tourism Federation and related organizations.

Min Soe Thura, an experienced tour guide fluent in English, also attended the course. "The training helped me update my industry knowledge, We even went on a day trip to Yangon Heritage Trust sites," he said.

Acknowledging current challenges, he said, "The tourism industry is struggling to recover in the post-pandemic period, and this training gave us ideas on how to boost it."

The 10-day course, which concluded on Friday, was attended by over 50 trainees, including tourism students, tour guides and tour operators.

Naing Htoo Aung, a teacher of the course and a tour guide, said, "The training aims to refresh the skills of individuals in the tourism industry."

"I teach responsible practices to ensure safety and reduce environmental impact for sustainable tourism. Our curriculum was made in line with ASEAN (the Association of Southeast Asian Nations) competency standards," he said.

The training was also helping to address workforce gaps caused by the pandemic, during which many tourism professionals switched careers, he explained.

"Thanks to the CFRD's financial support, we can offer the courses free of charge. This has been extremely beneficial for the trainees," Naing Htoo Aung said.

The training also taught the trainees about Chinese culture, so they can better talk with Chinese tourists, he said.

Tourism is not solely about economic benefits, and also fosters meaningful cultural exchanges, he added.

