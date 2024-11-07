Myanmar important in China's neighborhood diplomacy: Chinese premier

Xinhua) 08:15, November 07, 2024

Chinese Premier Li Qiang meets with Myanmar's leader Min Aung Hlaing, who is in China for the eighth Greater Mekong Subregion Summit, in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Nov. 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Yin Bogu)

KUNMING, Nov. 6 (Xinhua) -- China has always placed its relations with Myanmar at an important position in China's neighborhood diplomacy, and will always support Myanmar in choosing a development path suited to its national conditions, Chinese Premier Li Qiang said on Wednesday.

Li made the remarks during his meeting with Myanmar's leader Min Aung Hlaing, who is in Kunming, Yunnan for the eighth Greater Mekong Subregion Summit from Nov. 6 to 7.

"China supports Myanmar in advancing the political reconciliation and transformation, and stands ready to work with Myanmar to steadily advance the construction of the China-Myanmar Economic Corridor under the framework of high-quality Belt and Road cooperation," Li said.

He called on both sides to strengthen cooperation in education, culture and tourism, enhance local exchanges, and jointly crack down on cross-border crimes such as online gambling and telecom fraud.

He expressed the hope that Myanmar will ensure the safety of Chinese personnel, institutions and projects there.

Min Aung Hlaing said Myanmar thanks China for its valuable assistance to Myanmar's economic and social development and response to natural disasters.

He said Myanmar appreciates China's positive role in promoting peace and reconciliation in Myanmar, and will make every effort to ensure the safety of Chinese personnel, institutions and projects.

Myanmar hopes to take the opportunity of the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties next year to consolidate bilateral friendship and deepen cooperation in such fields as economy, trade, investment, agriculture, poverty reduction and people's livelihoods, Min Aung Hlaing said.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang meets with Myanmar's leader Min Aung Hlaing, who is in China for the eighth Greater Mekong Subregion Summit, in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Nov. 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Yin Bogu)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)