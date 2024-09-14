China's support eases burden for Myanmar's athletes competing in int'l competitions

Xinhua) 16:13, September 14, 2024

YANGON, Sept. 14 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese Embassy in Myanmar provided financial support to four Myanmar sports federations in Yangon on Friday.

The supported federations are the Myanmar Wushu Federation, the Myanmar Rowing and Canoeing Federation, the Myanmar Football Federation, and the Myanmar Sepaktakraw Federation.

Zaw Min Htike, director of the Media Department at the Myanmar Football Federation, emphasized how this support helps alleviate financial demands associated with international events, such as athlete's nutrition, training, and travel costs.

The contributions reduce the burden on the athletes competing in international events, enabling them to focus on achieving their sporting ambitions, he said.

"I am deeply grateful to China for its generous financial support to our sports federations, which will help fulfill essential needs such as sports equipment and nutritious food for athletes," said Khin Soe, joint secretary of the Myanmar Wushu Federation.

Thaung Htike Min, president of the Myanmar Rowing and Canoeing Federation said "the support from China is helpful in motivating our federations to strive for better results in competitions."

He said China helps Myanmar's sports sector in three ways: financial assistance, supporting technology and conducting joint training, and donating equipment.

"We compete in international competitions six times a year. So, it costs a lot for transportation, food, and accommodation. Support like this is incredibly valuable for our development, and we are committed to using it effectively to further our success in the sport," he added.

Than Tun, executive of the Myanmar Sepaktakraw Federation, said "such financial assistance is crucial for the growth and improvement of our sports sector. Without it, we would struggle to support our athletes."

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Xian Jiangnan)