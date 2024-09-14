Chinese embassy donates to 4 Myanmar sports federations

People attend a donation event in Yangon, Myanmar, on Sept. 13, 2024. The Chinese Embassy in Myanmar held the donation event for four Myanmar sports federations here on Friday. (Photo by Myo Kyaw Soe/Xinhua)

YANGON, Sept. 13 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese Embassy in Myanmar held a donation event for four Myanmar sports federations in Yangon, Myanmar on Friday.

More than 100 people attended the event, which was aimed at facilitating a friendly exchange in sports between the two countries.

Ma Jia, Chinese ambassador to Myanmar, said at the event that international sports exchanges are an important part of China's foreign relations and an important way to implement the Global Civilization Initiative.

Over the past decade, China has deepened sports-related technology cooperation with developing countries, which plays a positive role in enhancing understanding, breaking down barriers, and promoting people-to-people exchanges, Ma said.

U Min Thein Zan, Myanmar's union minister for sports and youth affairs, said that China and Myanmar are friendly neighbors, and China has consistently provided assistance based on Myanmar's needs. Every year, China offers a lot of support to the Myanmar government and sports federations, helping athletes train and providing training equipment. China's support injects strong momentum into the development of Myanmar's sports industry, for which Myanmar is deeply grateful.

People perform during a donation event in Yangon, Myanmar, on Sept. 13, 2024. The Chinese Embassy in Myanmar held the donation event for four Myanmar sports federations here on Friday. (Photo by Myo Kyaw Soe/Xinhua)

