Handover ceremony of China-aided solar-powered streetlights held in Myanmar

Xinhua) 14:06, September 23, 2024

YANGON, Sept. 23 (Xinhua) -- A handover ceremony for China-aided solar-powered streetlights was held in Yangon on Sunday.

A total of 40 sets of solar-powered streetlights were officially handed over to relevant Myanmar departments. The project was sponsored by China's Yunnan Provincial People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries and implemented by Yunnan Commercial Representative Office in Myanmar. It was launched on Feb. 21 this year and has now been completed.

The project installed solar streetlights in Thaketa Township, Yangon, to improve nighttime lighting conditions in local public places, reduce safety risks, and promote green development in the community.

Yunnan Provincial People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries implemented 24 donation projects in Myanmar since 2022. The projects were conducted to optimize infrastructure, develop manufacturing industry and agricultural technology, and facilitate natural disaster relief.

