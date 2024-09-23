Handover ceremony of China-aided solar-powered streetlights held in Myanmar
YANGON, Sept. 23 (Xinhua) -- A handover ceremony for China-aided solar-powered streetlights was held in Yangon on Sunday.
A total of 40 sets of solar-powered streetlights were officially handed over to relevant Myanmar departments. The project was sponsored by China's Yunnan Provincial People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries and implemented by Yunnan Commercial Representative Office in Myanmar. It was launched on Feb. 21 this year and has now been completed.
The project installed solar streetlights in Thaketa Township, Yangon, to improve nighttime lighting conditions in local public places, reduce safety risks, and promote green development in the community.
Yunnan Provincial People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries implemented 24 donation projects in Myanmar since 2022. The projects were conducted to optimize infrastructure, develop manufacturing industry and agricultural technology, and facilitate natural disaster relief.
Photos
Related Stories
- Myanmar to showcase 84 booths at 21st China-ASEAN Expo in China
- Chinese company donates relief supplies to flood-affected people in Myanmar
- China's support eases burden for Myanmar's athletes competing in int'l competitions
- Chinese embassy donates to 4 Myanmar sports federations
- Interview: Chinese tourists crucial for Myanmar's tourism industry, says Myanmar's minister
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.