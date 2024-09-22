Chinese company donates relief supplies to flood-affected people in Myanmar

YANGON, Sept. 20 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese company in Myanmar has donated relief supplies to people affected by floods in Myanmar, according to a statement released by the Chinese embassy in Myanmar on Thursday.

The items donated by a company of the Myanmar-China Oil and Gas Pipeline project included cooking oil, instant noodles, and sacks of rice for residents of three villages affected by floods in Myanmar, the statement said.

On Sept. 12, a rescue team from the company evacuated more than 20 villagers in Nay Pyi Taw as floods hit the region, it added.

In Myanmar, a total of 293 people were killed and 89 others missing as of Thursday morning due to recent floods triggered by Typhoon Yagi and a deep depression in the Bay of Bengal.

