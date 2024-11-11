China-aided poverty reduction project boosts living standards in central Myanmar's villages

Xinhua) 10:42, November 11, 2024

YANGON, Nov. 9 (Xinhua) -- China-aided poverty reduction pilot project in two villages in central Myanmar has improved people's living standards and significantly helped boost socioeconomic development, state-run Myanmar Radio and Television reported on Saturday.

The International Poverty Reduction Center in China and Myanmar's Department of Rural Development, in line with the Lancang-Mekong Cooperation poverty reduction initiative, developed two model villages in the Nay Pyi Taw Council Area, the report said.

The two villages are Aye Chan Tha in Tatkon township and Minpyin in Lewe township. The development of the villages started in 2018 and finished in 2021, it said.

Nyo Nyo Win, a deputy director general of the Department of Rural Development, said the three-year projects in both villages were successfully completed.

The development of the model villages included rural clinics, water supply, weaving machines, swine farming support, schools, and housing for teachers, it added.

